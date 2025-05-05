Every Season Of Rami Malek's Mr. Robot, Ranked

There's a lot to love about season 4: there's the thrilling no-dialogue heist episode halfway through, the game-changing therapy reveal two episodes later, the climactic downfall of Whiterose (BD Wong), and so on. I'm also fond of that "Twin Peaks"-esque finale with Elliot hanging out in some alternate reality. (Of course, "Mr. Robot" is more straightforward with its handling of this supposed parallel universe, but it hits a lot of the same emotional beats). Season 4 was a bold, satisfying conclusion to the series; if only all final seasons could be this strong.

If there's a problem here, it's that Tyrell and Angela are seriously shortchanged. It's often rumored that there was supposed to be five seasons but Sam Esmail condensed the final two into one; the anticlimactic deaths of Tyrell and Angela seem like a clear side effect of that supposed choice. While it's possible that neither Angela nor Tyrell were ever supposed to have happy endings, it's hard to imagine that their season 4 arcs (or lack thereof) were the plan the season 3 finale was setting up. It's just straight-up awkward to have Angela end season 3 the way she did, only to kill her off five minutes into season 4.

The rumors that Angela was killed off due to behind-the-scenes conflict with Portia Doubleday have never been proven, but it's easy to understand why they're so popular; Angela's death feels like something forced on the show by real-world circumstances. I ultimately think the show handled the fallout from Angela's death as well as it could've, but I would've preferred a version of the show where she got to stick around a little longer. She could've still been killed, but surely they could've let her get a few kicks in at Whiterose before she went?

My other issue with season 4 is that the world feels smaller than it did in seasons 2 and 3. There's a big monologue given by Phillip Price about how Whiterose is almost single-handedly responsible for everything that's ever happened in this world; the point was to establish her as the big scary villain, but it also brought the show's social commentary back to its season 1 levels of simplicity. Seasons 2 and 3 established that Whiterose was the result of capitalism run amok, whereas season 4 acts like capitalism run amok is the result of Whiterose. The former take was more interesting.