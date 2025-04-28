One Of The Most Underrated Sci-Fi Shows Ever Got A Terrible Prime Video Adaptation

This post contains spoilers for "Utopia" and its 2020 adaptation.

Have you ever watched a television series on a whim, only to be blown away by its audacious brilliance and baffled by how criminally overlooked it is? Dennis Kelly's British sci-fi thriller, "Utopia," slots into this category of shows that remain overlooked despite being profusely lauded during their run on network television. It is a series that should be on every " X Best Television Shows" list of the past decade, but unfortunately, this Channel 4 drama never managed to achieve mainstream success despite getting an American adaptation. Before we talk about the maligned 2020 adaptation, let us take a peek into the wonderfully strange and gratuitously violent world of "Utopia," and why it was abruptly cancelled after two seasons.

"Utopia" revolves around an unpublished graphic novel sequel titled "The Utopia Experiments Part 2," which is rumored to contain information that predicts the fate of the world. The basis for such far-fetched assumptions is that Part 1 in the graphic novel series did predict key world events, including mad cow disease and related socio-political circumstances. Part 1's popularity births groups obsessed with the series and its seemingly prophetic author, leading to a mad search for the increasingly mysterious Part 2, which promises to reveal much more. Four friends — Becky (Alexandra Roach), Ian (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett), Grant (Oliver Woollford), and Wilson (Adeel Akhtar) — get very close to uncovering the coveted manuscript, which inadvertently opens a Pandora's Box worth of secrets, conspiracies, and dangerous truths that are best left undiscovered.

It is not hyperbole to call "Utopia" inimitable, as the British series explores familiar sci-fi thrillers in the most original and unexpected ways. It is worth noting that the series' unabashed approach to speculative fiction invited controversy after Season 1 aired, with most of the complaints surrounding the show's intense violence (that coincidentally mirrored real-life tragedies). Moreover, a storyline that frequently references real-world incidents (such as natural calamities, man-made disasters, and assassinations) prompted criticisms from some audiences, which might've hurt its chances to make a mark beyond its cult status.