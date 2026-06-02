How To Watch Michael At Home
I guess you could say that audiences couldn't stop 'til they got enough ... of "Michael," that is. The most important box office story of the year to date might seem like the horror-fueled phenomenon of "Obsession" and "Backrooms" teaming up to take down "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu," but that would be overlooking arguably the biggest crowd-pleasing hit that (respectfully) the normies in your life can't stop talking about. It was always a fait accompli that a Michael Jackson biopic starring the King of Pop's own nephew in the title role (and, crucially, with nary a word about any of the nefarious allegations swirling around the icon, thanks to those significant reshoots) would light a fire under moviegoers pining for some simple, straightforward, concert-movie fun. But after enjoying a stellar run in theaters, fans can now look ahead to reliving the enormously high highs of the biopic.
After well over a month of playing on thousands of multiplex screens across the world, "Michael" is now being made available to watch at home — even as it continues to play in theaters. The blockbuster is set to hit digital and premium video on demand starting on June 9, 2026. You'll be able to rent or purchase the title on online platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, YouTube, Google TV, and more.
Michael will be made available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD in July
But that's not all. A month after its digital and PVOD debut, "Michael" will also receive a hefty physical media release loaded up with all kinds of bonus features and extras, as befitting a film that ruled the box office to the tune of over $800 million worldwide. What the biopic may lack in substance (as /Film's Witney Seibold wrote in his review here), at least it will somewhat make up for with a concerted effort to make its home release a worthwhile investment. Starting on July 14, 2026, viewers will have their pick of how best to own their own copy of "Michael." In addition to its standard DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD release, the movie will also be made available as an Amazon-exclusive SteelBook, another SteelBook exclusive to Walmart, and also a special Collector's Edition from Lionsgate. The special features included are as follows:
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Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough: The Making of "Michael"
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Home Is Where His Heart Is: Behind the Gates of Hayvenhurst
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In the Mirror: Becoming Michael & Joe Time-lapses
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In the Mirror: "Billie Jean" Time-lapse
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In the Mirror: "Thriller" Zombie Time-lapse
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In the Mirror: "Off the Wall" Time-lapse
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In the Mirror: Joe Jackson Time-lapse
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First Look
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Becoming Michael
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Before the Big Screen
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On the Set of "Michael"
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Trailers