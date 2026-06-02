How To Watch Michael At Home

I guess you could say that audiences couldn't stop 'til they got enough ... of "Michael," that is. The most important box office story of the year to date might seem like the horror-fueled phenomenon of "Obsession" and "Backrooms" teaming up to take down "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu," but that would be overlooking arguably the biggest crowd-pleasing hit that (respectfully) the normies in your life can't stop talking about. It was always a fait accompli that a Michael Jackson biopic starring the King of Pop's own nephew in the title role (and, crucially, with nary a word about any of the nefarious allegations swirling around the icon, thanks to those significant reshoots) would light a fire under moviegoers pining for some simple, straightforward, concert-movie fun. But after enjoying a stellar run in theaters, fans can now look ahead to reliving the enormously high highs of the biopic.

After well over a month of playing on thousands of multiplex screens across the world, "Michael" is now being made available to watch at home — even as it continues to play in theaters. The blockbuster is set to hit digital and premium video on demand starting on June 9, 2026. You'll be able to rent or purchase the title on online platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, YouTube, Google TV, and more.