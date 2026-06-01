Marshals Season 1's Lenny Hancock Tribute Explained

Not only did the "Marshals" season finale seem like it might have set up a "Dutton Ranch" crossover, but it also paid tribute to a member of the production team. Prop master Leonard E Hancock Jr received a touching mention at the end of the Season 1 finale after having passed away under tragic circumstances at the age of 54 in December 2025.

There are many traditions in the "Yellowstone" universe, from Taylor Sheridan requiring every new cast addition to undergo weeks of "cowboy camp" to the depressing doomed romance trend. One nice custom that Sheridan and his cohorts always make sure to uphold, however, is honoring the cast and crew members they've lost while making this sprawling neo-Western saga. "Yellowstone" paid tribute to driver Melanie Olmstead and lighting technician Timothy Reynolds. Now, "Marshals" has kept the tradition going by honoring Hancock Jr.

The Season 1 finale ended with a title card that read "In Loving Memory of Leonard 'Lenny' E. Hancock, Jr." According to news site Arizona Family, Hancock died on December 23, 2025, after a tragic UTV accident in Lake Havasu City. Police told the outlet that Hancock had "lost control, rolled the vehicle several times, and was ejected. He died at the scene."