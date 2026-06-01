Marshals Season 1's Lenny Hancock Tribute Explained
Not only did the "Marshals" season finale seem like it might have set up a "Dutton Ranch" crossover, but it also paid tribute to a member of the production team. Prop master Leonard E Hancock Jr received a touching mention at the end of the Season 1 finale after having passed away under tragic circumstances at the age of 54 in December 2025.
There are many traditions in the "Yellowstone" universe, from Taylor Sheridan requiring every new cast addition to undergo weeks of "cowboy camp" to the depressing doomed romance trend. One nice custom that Sheridan and his cohorts always make sure to uphold, however, is honoring the cast and crew members they've lost while making this sprawling neo-Western saga. "Yellowstone" paid tribute to driver Melanie Olmstead and lighting technician Timothy Reynolds. Now, "Marshals" has kept the tradition going by honoring Hancock Jr.
The Season 1 finale ended with a title card that read "In Loving Memory of Leonard 'Lenny' E. Hancock, Jr." According to news site Arizona Family, Hancock died on December 23, 2025, after a tragic UTV accident in Lake Havasu City. Police told the outlet that Hancock had "lost control, rolled the vehicle several times, and was ejected. He died at the scene."
Leonard E Hancock Jr. had a long career as a prop master before Marshals
Leonard E Hancock Jr. was a veteran of the film and TV industry, having worked on multiple shows and films in his career. According to his IMDb, Hancock worked as an assistant prop master on 2007's "Transformers" before racking up a long list of impressive credits. Between 2017 and 2024, Hancock worked as the prop master for "SEAL Team," the show overseen by "Marshals" showrunner Spencer Hudnut before Hudnut created the "Yellowstone" spin-off. Hancock was on-hand for 107 episodes of the series, which was led by David Boreanaz following his long run on "Bones." Hancock also worked on the TV series "Get Shorty" as well as 31 episodes of "CSI: Cyber" and 144 episodes of "CSI: NY."
The late prop master was clearly passionate about "Marshals." A post on Hancock's Instagram shows a sign reserving his parking spot with a caption that reads, "My home for the last 5 months has been Park City, Utah. I couldn't be more blessed. 2 months to go. With the grace of god, I'll be back in the spring. Everyone watch 'Y ' Marshals' on CBS when it airs early 2025."
Following his passing, those close to Hancock set up a GoFundMe, on which they wrote, "Losing Lenny has been heartbreaking. He touched so many people, and the outpouring of stories and love says everything about who he was." The organizers also wrote of how Hancock "showed up fully for his work, for his friends, and for the community." Hudnut contributed to the fund, which at the time of writing is less than $1,000 away from its $11,000 goal.
Marshals and Leonard E Hancock Jr.'s legacy lives on
Leonard E. Hancock Jr. is survived by his 17-year-old son, Aidan Hancock, who's working towards a career in motorcycle racing and has since set up his own GoFundMe. On the page, Aidan refers to his father as his "biggest supporter" and "the foundation behind [his] racing journey." The aspiring racer is raising funds to compete in a South American competition, and wrote of how "the financial burden of racing has become a significant obstacle" since his father's passing. At the time of writing, he's raised more than $12,000 of his $35,000 goal.
Meanwhile, whether you hate it or think "Marshals" is good and that "Yellowstone" fans should stop complaining, we can at least say for sure that season 1 of Luke Grimes' procedural has proved popular — hence its hasty renewal back in March 2026. "Marshals" is now set to return for a second season following a debut run of episodes that proved even more popular than many surely expected. Though "Dutton Ranch" is busy succeeding where "Marshals" failed, the latter looks set to continue for the foreseeable future and has lived up to the impossible hype established by "Yellowstone."