5 Forgotten Stephen King Adaptations That Still Hold Up Today

There was once a widely circulated joke that Stephen King was so prolific — and so long-winded — that he was forced to donate millions of dollars to tree-planting charities every time he released a novel. King has been publishing books pretty steadily since his debut "Carrie" in 1974, sometimes putting out multiple ones in a year. In 1987 alone, he published "The Dark Tower II: The Drawing of the Three," "Misery," and "The Tommyknockers," which, when collected, ran 1,268 pages. That's even more than 1986's "It," which ran 1,138 pages unto itself.

Hollywood began mining Stephen King's bibliography right away, starting with Brain De Palma's film version of "Carrie" in 1976. Since then, King adaptations have become a genre unto themselves, and many, many films, TV shows, plays, audio dramas, comics, and video games have been derived from his work. Indeed, so many movies have been made from King's work that some of them might have passed you by. There are a scant few of us on the planet, for instance, who have seen every single one of the "Children of the Corn" movies. Similarly, I would give you extra credit if you managed to track down and watch all 52 episodes of the Bollywood adaptation of "It" (i.e. "Woh").

The five below films are all major studio pictures, and several of them were hits when they were initially released, but newer generations seem to be excluding them from the conversation. So, we here at /Film are here to remind you that King's books have inspired some pretty great horror movies and/or dramas that are worth looking up. King obsessives may already know about them, so you can bring them along on your journey of discovery.