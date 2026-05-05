The Best Horror TV Show Streaming Right Now Is Almost 40 Years Old

Horror fans, rejoice: "Tales From the Crypt" is finally streaming. The ghoulish anthology series inspired by the classic EC Comics originally aired on HBO, but for reasons that boggle the mind, the show isn't streaming on HBO Max, and never was. Indeed, for the longest time, it wasn't streaming anywhere. Thankfully, horror streaming service Shudder has stepped in, and is now the exclusive streaming home for the show. Shudder is milking this for all its worth, too: Rather than release the entire run of the show at once, they're dropping each season on a weekly basis, with Season 1 arriving on Friday, May 1, followed by additional seasons rolling out weekly every Friday through June 12.

"Tales From the Crypt" premiered in 1989, which means it's almost 40 years old at this point. And yet, time has been exceptionally kind to the show. Indeed, revisiting it now on Shudder has brought me nothing but joy, because folks, they just don't make 'em like this anymore (at one point, a reboot from M. Night Shyamalan was announced, but it never happened). Sure, there are tons of horror TV shows available now, but none of them can quite hold a candle to what "Tales" did in the late '80s and early '90s.

Boasting a murderer's row of actors (Demi Moore, Bill Paxton, Christopher Reeve, Tim Curry, Ewan McGregor, Michael J. Fox, Joe Pesci, just to name a small few) and directors, with Richard Donner, Walter Hill, and Robert Zemeckis all on board as producers, "Tales From the Crypt" is charmingly fun and appropriately nasty. We're lucky to have it back in our lives.