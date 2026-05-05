The Best Horror TV Show Streaming Right Now Is Almost 40 Years Old
Horror fans, rejoice: "Tales From the Crypt" is finally streaming. The ghoulish anthology series inspired by the classic EC Comics originally aired on HBO, but for reasons that boggle the mind, the show isn't streaming on HBO Max, and never was. Indeed, for the longest time, it wasn't streaming anywhere. Thankfully, horror streaming service Shudder has stepped in, and is now the exclusive streaming home for the show. Shudder is milking this for all its worth, too: Rather than release the entire run of the show at once, they're dropping each season on a weekly basis, with Season 1 arriving on Friday, May 1, followed by additional seasons rolling out weekly every Friday through June 12.
"Tales From the Crypt" premiered in 1989, which means it's almost 40 years old at this point. And yet, time has been exceptionally kind to the show. Indeed, revisiting it now on Shudder has brought me nothing but joy, because folks, they just don't make 'em like this anymore (at one point, a reboot from M. Night Shyamalan was announced, but it never happened). Sure, there are tons of horror TV shows available now, but none of them can quite hold a candle to what "Tales" did in the late '80s and early '90s.
Boasting a murderer's row of actors (Demi Moore, Bill Paxton, Christopher Reeve, Tim Curry, Ewan McGregor, Michael J. Fox, Joe Pesci, just to name a small few) and directors, with Richard Donner, Walter Hill, and Robert Zemeckis all on board as producers, "Tales From the Crypt" is charmingly fun and appropriately nasty. We're lucky to have it back in our lives.
Tales From the Crypt is better than ever
Every "Tales From the Crypt" episode begins with a fantastic credits sequence that takes us through an old, presumably haunted house, while a jaunty theme courtesy of Danny Elfman sets the mood. The camera swoops through the house and eventually descends to the basement — or crypt! — below, where the giggling Crypt Keeper pops out of a coffin as green slime drips down the screen. Just thinking about this gives me a serotonin boost, and it's my lifelong dream to live in the house we see during these credits.
From there, the Crypt Keeper — an elaborate ghoul puppet voiced by John Kassir — sets up a scary story that then unfolds over the course of a half-hour (approximately). More often than not, these are morality tales — stories about morally dubious people who do something bad and then end up meeting their demise at the hand of some sort of monster, or curse, or serial killer, or ... well, you get the idea.
One of my favorite episodes from the first season, "Dig That Cat... He's Real Gone," stars Joe Pantoliano as a man who undergoes a medical procedure that gives him the 9 lives of a cat (!), as if that was some sort of scientifically accurate concept. He then proceeds to kill himself night after night at a carnival sideshow to make a quick buck. Eventually, his luck will run out, because of course it will.
Tales From the Crypt is worth the Shudder subscription
Each "Tales From the Crypt" episode is awash in humor, but it's a particularly dark, nasty brand of humor that adds to the overall vibe of the show. The episodes are full of dutch angles and extreme close-ups and killer make-up effects (there's also an abundance of T&A, if you're looking for that).
While a part of me will always feel that "Tales From the Crypt" is best watched at 2 A.M. in bed when you can't sleep and you stumble on it while flipping channels, revisiting the show now has brought me a sense of joy that I thought was long-dead within my cold heart. Call it nostalgia if you want, but I feel giddy whenever the Crypt Keeper cracks one of his terrible puns.
I love Shudder, but I'll confess that sometimes their releases (or lack thereof) confound me. For example, "Whistle," a Shudder original featuring one of the best horror movie deaths of 2026, still isn't streaming on there at the time of this writing, even though it came out in theaters in February (it'll finally be hitting Shudder on May 8, but hey — why the hell did it take so long?). My petty grievances aside, Shudder having "Tales From the Crypt" available to stream makes it well worth the subscription. Long live the Crypt Keeper.