Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Wrote The Most Underrated Stephen King Adaptation

"Andor" mastermind Tony Gilroy might just be the hottest thing in the galaxy far, far away (as well as ours) when it comes to groundbreaking genre fiction. Of course, he didn't exactly appear out of thin air to slam his nuanced, multi-year grassroots story about the formation of the Rebel Alliance on the table.

Prior to "Andor," Gilroy was already a highly esteemed filmmaker with two Academy Award nominations for both writing and directing the 2007 George Clooney legal thriller "Michael Clayton" — not to mention, he also wrote the sci-fi franchise's previous Great Underdog Tale featuring Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), i.e. 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." But even before that, Gilroy had proven himself a capable blockbuster operator with his script work on Michael Bay's 1998 killer asteroid film "Armageddon." On top of all that, he co-wrote the 1997 Al Pacino-Keanu Reeves horror legal drama "The Devil's Advocate" and the first four "Bourne" movies, in addition to directing "The Bourne Legacy" (the 2012 spin-off starring Jeremy Renner). You get it. Gilroy is a combination of a solid Jack of all trades and an outright visionary. Basically, he's the kind of guy who many folks would no doubt really, really like to have holding the reins of their favorite franchise.

This is why Stephen King fans may be delighted to discover that Gilroy actually wrote one of the horror master's most under-appreciated movie adaptations. Perhaps due to its lack of conventional King monsters, 1995's "Dolores Claiborne" never really got the cultural attention it deserved despite having a great cast and earning solid critical praise. If you're one of the people who haven't seen the film yet, it's high time to correct course. Here's why.