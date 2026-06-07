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There's something so fitting about the haunted house movie as a horror subgenre. Characters prowling a creaky old house with secrets buried in the walls create fertile ground for scary, invasive imagery. The supernatural intrusion on the comfort of domesticity follows you home from the theater. And the subgenre is flexible enough to offer cozy, rainy-night scares just as easily as it can leave a viewer utterly unsettled. In some cases, it even veers into comedy. The idea of an unwelcome presence in a place meant to provide shelter provides a universal feeling of unease that can be translated into so many different tonal contexts.

Haunted house stories have existed as long as people have told scary tales, so it's no surprise the subgenre has a century-long cinematic lineage as well, one that traces back to the earliest days of the medium and continues today. We've covered some of the most underrated haunted house films of the 21st century elsewhere, but this list casts a wider net: the best of the best across all eras. These are the most influential, the most memorable, the films that established and re-established the rules of the genre. Maybe watch them with the lights on.

Here are the 10 best haunted house movies of all time, ranked.