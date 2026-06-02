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Whether it's the best anime movies and TV shows streaming on Crunchyroll or fan-favorite titles on other major platforms, the anime medium is alive and well in 2026. The year has seen the return of popular shows and the debut of new favorites, many already garnering plenty of well-earned fans. The shows range from slice-of-life comedies to supernaturally tinged horror action, demonstrating the continued versatility of anime. Plus, if the success of "Demon Slayer" at the box office is to be believed, and it most certainly should, anime audiences are bigger than ever.

Simply put, 2026 is already off to a tremendous start in delivering some truly stellar anime shows. For this list, we're featuring a mix of returning series that dropped new episodes this year as well as fantastic debuts. No matter the individual genre, these shows really bring something special to the medium and have appealed to global audiences.

Here are the 10 best anime shows of 2026 so far, each offering something fresh and exciting to fans worldwide.