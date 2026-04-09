Why Anime Fans Are Mad At Netflix For The Release Of Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

"Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" is one of the most anticipated anime of 2026. It's the seventh entry in the hugely popular, long-running series "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure," itself based on Hirohiko Araki's best-selling manga of the same name and a property heavily influenced by Sergio Leone's Spaghetti Western movies. The manga has even inspired two different anime adaptations, along with an appropriately gonzo live-action "Jojo's Bizarre Adventure" film by legendary director Takashi Miike.

Part of the appeal of "Steel Ball Run" is that it takes place in a new timeline with a fresh assortment of characters. (To clarify: Every season of "JoJo's" jumps forward in time and features mostly different characters.) This means the season is both a good entry point for new audiences and an exciting new chapter for longtime fans.

That said, "Jojo's Bizarre Adventure" fans have been flooding Netflix's social media accounts of late. The reason is simple: It's been nearly a month since the first episode of "Steel Ball Run" premiered in mid-March, yet the second episode has yet to arrive. Even more frustratingly, the streamer remained silent on the matter up until recently.

Now, before you ask, let's be clear: Netflix did not advertise the first episode of "Steel Ball Run" as being some kind of sneak peek or preview. As such, fans had every reason to expect new episodes to drop weekly after its premiere, as is customary for seasonal anime shows in general.

Eventually, the fan backlash was so bad Netflix released a statement on its social media platforms (including on X/Twitter) clarifying that "Steel Ball Run" will be split into different parts. The second part, or "Stage" as Netflix is calling it, will release weekly starting in Fall 2026. At this point, though, the damage has already been done.