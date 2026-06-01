Man Of Tomorrow Photo Reveals First Look At Nicolas Hoult With Lex Luthor's Warsuit

You know how sometimes your mailman will get chased by a dog on their route and, instead of subjecting themselves to that humiliation all over again, they'll go to any lengths to make sure that doesn't happen in the future? Imagine that same scenario, except applied to Superman and his arch-nemesis Lex Luthor. Oh, and it happens to involve one heck of an overcompensating warsuit.

Director James Gunn's "Superman" did just well enough at the box office upon release last year to justify a fresh start to the newly-christened DC Universe, and a lot of that had to do with the performance of Nicholas Hoult as our favorite bald-headed bad guy. Naturally, his downfall involved quite the moralizing monologue by our big blue boy scout (David Corenswet) and, yes, some cathartic rag-dolling courtesy of Krypto. We knew that the ever-petulant villain is set to return in Gunn's sequel, "Man of Tomorrow," and that he wouldn't stand for such an ignominious end. Now, thanks to a social media post by Gunn, we're getting our first official look at Hoult suited up to the nines in his classic green warsuit on the set of the film.

Yes, this is what happens when you have an extremely online director who also happens to be in charge (along with Peter Safran) of an entire superhero franchise. Gunn made his big reveal on Instagram to tease the return of Lex, who's clearly not messing around this time. The sequel will involve the threat of Brainiac (Lars Eidinger) and an intriguing team-up between Superman and Lex. Expect plenty of tension, some serious action, and (hopefully) more tantrums to come.