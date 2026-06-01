Why Kane Parsons' Backrooms Movie Likely Won't Run Into Any Legal Trouble

Few movies in 2026 have or will generate quite as much buzz as "Backrooms." There are a number of reasons for that. For one, its director, Mr. Kane Parsons, is just 20 years old and directed the A24 feature film at 19. "Backrooms" is also poised to be the biggest box office surprise of the summer, becoming an instant success for both Parsons and A24.

It's also just the latest example of a YouTuber going on to find mainstream success in Hollywood, following in the footsteps of Markiplier ("Iron Lung") and Curry Barker ("Obsession"). What makes "Backrooms" unique is that its origins are rooted in internet lore, with its history initially crafted by a number of people. But might this movie run into any legal trouble, given that it started as a community-driven project online?

Parsons, through his YouTube series "The Backrooms," greatly expanded the lore and, in many ways, offered up a definitive version of it. Speaking about that at the movie's premiere, which was attended by /Film's BJ Colangelo, Parsons spoke about the unique nature of his movie, sort of indirectly addressing the legal red tape of it all. Here's what he had to say: