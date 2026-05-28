Before Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Comics Is Sending Doctor Doom On His Greatest Challenge Yet

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As Doctor Victor von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) prepares to make his proper Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in "Avengers: Doomsday," the comic book Doom is staying busy as usual — and not just in finding new ways to torment the Fantastic Four. Unlike many other super-villains, Doom is a figure of such gravitas and pathos that he can lead a story as the actual protagonist; just look at how many comics star Doctor Doom himself.

Doom still needs a foil in Reed Richards, though, and their latest confrontation promises to echo across all recorded time. Ryan North, the current writer of "Fantastic Four," is now penning the miniseries "Doomquest." These 10 issues (drawn by Francesco Mobili) promise to send Doom back across different time periods. "Doomquest" issue #1, published May 27, reveals Richards' latest plan is to "optimize" human existence by rewriting history; Reed believes in using science to solve problems, and this is the logical culmination of that.

Aghast at Richards' arrogance to reshape history to his own liking, Doom... decides to do it himself. However, an attack by the Marvel Universe's greatest heroes results in Doom's time machine backfiring on him. He ends "Doomquest" #1 stranded on the RMS Titanic before it hits that fateful iceberg and promotions for subsequent issues indicate he'll also be visiting the 1920s' gangsterland and the U.S. Revolution.

Victor von Doom is a man who has battled and slain gods, become a god more than once, conquered the world (in North's previous miniseries "One World Under Doom"), faced all of the greatest heroes that the universe has to offer, and crafted inventions light years ahead of others' comprehensions. Still, this time odyssey — and the potential to reshape not the world's present but its past to his design — might be his greatest challenge yet.