Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Reveal Bullseye With Comic-Accurate Suit & Mask
You've seen Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter as a twisted FBI agent barely keeping a grasp on his sanity, as a Daredevil impersonator under the employ of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), and as the deadly, sharpshooting vigilante known as Bullseye (when he isn't sipping on some milkshakes in his downtime on "Daredevil: Born Again") ... but you've never seen him quite like this. The "Daredevil" veteran has been an integral part of the Marvel family since his debut in Season 3 of the Netflix series, before "Born Again" brought him back for two more seasons as one of Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) bigger pains in the butt. We've had a feeling that he would appear once again in the upcoming third season, too, considering his ending moments in the Season 2 finale see him teaming up with Matthew Lillard's mysterious Mr. Charles.
We now know exactly what his next appearance will end up looking like, and diehard fans are sure to be pleased. Season 3 of "Born Again" is currently in the midst of filming, and social media has quickly been flooded with new pictures taken from the set of the Marvel production. The most interesting item of note shows Dex actor Wilson Bethel sporting some slick new duds, along with a helmet that's emblazoned with a very comic-accurate Bullseye logo. So far, we've only seen the character resort to a more tactical version of his classic suit, leaving many viewers wanting for a more "official" take on Dex's signature comic book looks.
That time is now, apparently, and those already looking forward to the next installment of "Daredevil: Born Again" now have even more reason to do so.
Actor Wilson Bethel teased Bullseye's new look for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 on Instagram
When dealing with anything set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can safely bet that things will bend back towards a more comic-accurate look sooner or later. It's taken quite a few years, for example, but Daredevil is finally showing those famous double D's on his chest throughout "Born Again." By a similar token, one of the hero's fiercest villains in Bullseye will now get a significant upgrade of his own. As seen in several social media posts, his new suit is much cleaner and more befitting of the MCU "house style" of outfits, and it even has that distinctive bullseye logo at the center of his new mask — an overt callback to his appearance in some of his most seminal comic book runs. No doubt, this reflects his work alongside CIA operative Mr. Charles and whatever state-sanctioned missions he may be running with vast government resources at his disposal.
For eagle-eyed fans, however, this wasn't technically our first look at our new and improved Bullseye. Star Wilson Bethel himself recently took to Instagram to post a short clip of himself rolling up his sleeve and revealing a nifty Bullseye logo on his gauntlet while shooting the new season (see below). Considering the post is over a day old and, as far as know it, the actor hasn't been taken out by any Marvel snipers, it's safe to assume that the studio has loosened up its security restrictions a bit — especially since the cat is already out of the bag regarding the upcoming Defenders reunion.
"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 will hit Disney+ streaming in March of 2027.