Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Reveal Bullseye With Comic-Accurate Suit & Mask

You've seen Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter as a twisted FBI agent barely keeping a grasp on his sanity, as a Daredevil impersonator under the employ of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), and as the deadly, sharpshooting vigilante known as Bullseye (when he isn't sipping on some milkshakes in his downtime on "Daredevil: Born Again") ... but you've never seen him quite like this. The "Daredevil" veteran has been an integral part of the Marvel family since his debut in Season 3 of the Netflix series, before "Born Again" brought him back for two more seasons as one of Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) bigger pains in the butt. We've had a feeling that he would appear once again in the upcoming third season, too, considering his ending moments in the Season 2 finale see him teaming up with Matthew Lillard's mysterious Mr. Charles.

We now know exactly what his next appearance will end up looking like, and diehard fans are sure to be pleased. Season 3 of "Born Again" is currently in the midst of filming, and social media has quickly been flooded with new pictures taken from the set of the Marvel production. The most interesting item of note shows Dex actor Wilson Bethel sporting some slick new duds, along with a helmet that's emblazoned with a very comic-accurate Bullseye logo. So far, we've only seen the character resort to a more tactical version of his classic suit, leaving many viewers wanting for a more "official" take on Dex's signature comic book looks.

That time is now, apparently, and those already looking forward to the next installment of "Daredevil: Born Again" now have even more reason to do so.