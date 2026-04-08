Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 4 Finally Makes This Season Worth Watching

Spoilers ahead for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2, episode 4, "Gloves Off."

"Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 has been a mixed bag until now, with the drama, action, and political commentary not always landing as effectively as it should. In fact, "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 has been full of missed opportunities up to this point, often neglecting things that made the original "Daredevil" Netflix series so appealing in the first place. That said, throwing Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), into the mix is a sure-fire way to shake things up, and "Born Again" season 2, episode 4, "Gloves Off," benefits from his presence.

"Gloves Off" starts off strong, as the aforementioned villain enters a diner, calls the cops, falsely reports seeing Frank Castle, aka The Punisher (Jon Bernthal, who, sadly, does not show up in the flesh in this episode), and then proceeds to lay waste to the corresponding Anti-Vigilante Task Force agents as they charge in, guns blazing. He also orders a milkshake, and I'm happy to report that he seems to enjoy that as much as he delights in destroying a corrupt police unit.

"Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 hasn't lacked in the action department so far, but this sequence is a much-needed shot of adrenaline. It's exciting as a spectacle, sure, but it also gives one of the show's most complex characters a purpose. Still, while the episode's opening sequence is a season highlight, its closing moments raise the stakes and then some. Specifically, this is where Kingpin himself, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), learns that he is no longer untouchable ... and neither are his loved ones.