Backrooms: A24's Sci-Fi Horror Movie Debuts To Promising Rotten Tomatoes Score

The age of filmmakers is over; the time of the YouTubers has come. What other conclusion can one reach after what's shaping up to be a one-two punch between recent horror breakout "Obsession" and especially the highly-anticipated "Backrooms"? Both are directed by younger talent who cut their teeth making videos for the world's most popular streaming platform, and both are adding a jolt to moviegoers who've been starving for some fresh and original ideas in the low-budget genre space.

And the results are now speaking for themselves, at least among a very discerning segment of the audience. "Backrooms" was on our radar even before A24 ramped up its marketing campaign for the viral phenomenon, but critics have finally had a chance to check it out and see what all the fuss is about. Director Kane Parsons' feature adaptation of his own web series is bound to draw eyeballs, and the early returns are already extremely promising.

As of the time of publishing, "Backrooms" is currently enjoying a hefty 80% "fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 45 reviews. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor as Clark, our entry point into a labyrinthine liminal space of creepy office spaces that shouldn't exist, and Renate Reinsve as his skeptical therapist, the horror film is inspiring a broad consensus of reactions, with most underlining the unsettling visuals, strong performances, and dread-inducing atmosphere that may very well usher in a whole new brand of horror in the years ahead.