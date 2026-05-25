Marshals Season 1 Finale Gives This Yellowstone Alum A Storyline (But It's Too Late)

Spoilers ahead for the "Marshals" Season 1 finale.

"Marshals" has waited an entire season to give Brecken Merrill's Tate Dutton something to do. But despite the fact he gets to be a hero of sorts in the Season 1 finale, it all feels like too little, too late.

Backing up a bit: Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton was given one of the happier endings of any main character on "Yellowstone." Retiring to an area of his late father's land known as East Camp, Kayce settled with his wife, Monica Long Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), and son, Tate, to live a life of peace while tending to his ranch. "Marshals" shattered that peace, however, when it killed off Monica Dutton in the worst way possible, revealing that she had died in the period between the end of "Yellowstone" and the start of the new spin-off.

That just left Kayce and Tate to fend for themselves. While you'd think that this situation would provide more than enough material for a season of TV, "Marshals" is, at the end of the day, a crime procedural. Which is to say that Kayce and Tate's relationship hasn't really been the focus of the CBS series thus far. In fact, Tate hasn't really figured into the show at all. After Episode 1 saw him protest a nearby mine and guilt trip his dad for not being more involved, it looked as though this fraught father-son relationship might provide some classic "Yellowstone" melodrama. But as the episodes went on, Tate just sort of faded into the background. Now, the series has finally given him something to do — which would be fine except Season 1 is all over now.