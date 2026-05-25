Marshals' Shocking Villain Reveal Highlights The Yellowstone Spin-Off's Biggest Failure

This article contains spoilers for the "Marshals" Season 1 finale.

Well, "Marshals" Season 1 has finally come to a close, and it turns out a central antagonist was lurking at the heart of this episodic procedural all along. The final episode of the season reveals that Weaver Ranch owner and former stockbroker Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey) is behind the violence visited upon Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton and his family. This was supposed to be a big deal, but "Marshals" has had no idea what it's about since Episode 1, packing in so many storylines and diversions that by the time Weaver's dark side is revealed, it all feels a little underwhelming.

"Marshals" began by killing a controversial "Yellowstone" character in the worst possible way. Now, it has ended with a big reveal that doesn't actually feel all that significant. We first met Weaver in Episode 4 as a man who claimed to have grown tired of the stock market before moving to Montana and establishing the Weaver Ranch. Initially, the character seemed to be something of a surrogate John Dutton for Kayce — a kinder version of the Yellowstone Ranch tyrant who might just help Kayce heal from his past experiences.

Then, Weaver disappeared for two episodes as Kayce and his crew investigated their cases of the week. He then returned briefly in Episode 7 before disappearing again until Episode 12, where he put the pressure on Kayce to sell his East Camp property so that Weaver Ranch could expand. By the time we got to Episode 13, we hadn't actually seen all that much of a man who, it turns out, was the season's big bad all along.