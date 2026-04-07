Marshals Episode 6 Borrows One Of The Best Storylines In TV History

Episode 3 of "Marshals" proved the show has no idea what it's about. While the fifth installment seemed to be honing in on something worthwhile, episode 6 scuppered it all. This time, Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton and his team of U.S. Marshals ventured into the world of motorcycle gangs, with Arielle Kebbel's Belle Skinner going undercover to try to locate a group of missing girls. Anyone familiar with "True Detective" season 1 will surely have noticed how similar this is to one of the best storylines from that seminal season of TV, wherein Matthew McConaughey's Rustin Cohle similarly went undercover with a motorcycle gang. What's surprising is that the more you look into those similarities, the more alike these two storylines become.

"Marshals" episode 6 didn't just provide a key detail about Monica Dutton's (Kelsey Asbille) death, it saw Skinner thrust into the center of the action. When the Marshals discover that missing Broken Rock Reservation girls are likely being held by a motorcycle club known as the Iron Sentinels, Skinner reveals that she ran an undercover sting against that same gang in her ATF days. She also confirms that her mark during that operation was a member of the St. Louis chapter of the Sentinels, who will be attending a nearby rally. This prompts Logan Marshall-Green's Pete "Cal" Calvin to green-light an undercover operation that sees Skinner re-assume her undercover identity and venture into the rally.

Once there, she finds her former mark, "Squirrel" (Derrick Aguis) who leads her to sinister bearded bald dude Keith "Brimstone" Stelton (Adam Dunnells), head of the Sentinel's drug running operation. Unfortunately, things go awry when yet another sinister bearded bald dude claims to remember Skinner from somewhere else, all of which feels eerily similar to Rust's operation in "True Detective" season 1.