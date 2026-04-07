Marshals Episode 6 Borrows One Of The Best Storylines In TV History
Episode 3 of "Marshals" proved the show has no idea what it's about. While the fifth installment seemed to be honing in on something worthwhile, episode 6 scuppered it all. This time, Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton and his team of U.S. Marshals ventured into the world of motorcycle gangs, with Arielle Kebbel's Belle Skinner going undercover to try to locate a group of missing girls. Anyone familiar with "True Detective" season 1 will surely have noticed how similar this is to one of the best storylines from that seminal season of TV, wherein Matthew McConaughey's Rustin Cohle similarly went undercover with a motorcycle gang. What's surprising is that the more you look into those similarities, the more alike these two storylines become.
"Marshals" episode 6 didn't just provide a key detail about Monica Dutton's (Kelsey Asbille) death, it saw Skinner thrust into the center of the action. When the Marshals discover that missing Broken Rock Reservation girls are likely being held by a motorcycle club known as the Iron Sentinels, Skinner reveals that she ran an undercover sting against that same gang in her ATF days. She also confirms that her mark during that operation was a member of the St. Louis chapter of the Sentinels, who will be attending a nearby rally. This prompts Logan Marshall-Green's Pete "Cal" Calvin to green-light an undercover operation that sees Skinner re-assume her undercover identity and venture into the rally.
Once there, she finds her former mark, "Squirrel" (Derrick Aguis) who leads her to sinister bearded bald dude Keith "Brimstone" Stelton (Adam Dunnells), head of the Sentinel's drug running operation. Unfortunately, things go awry when yet another sinister bearded bald dude claims to remember Skinner from somewhere else, all of which feels eerily similar to Rust's operation in "True Detective" season 1.
Marshals goes full True Detective with its undercover operation storyline
"True Detective" season 1 isn't just the best season of "True Detective," it remains one of the best seasons of TV ever made. There are so many aspects that go into its unimpeachable quality, but Matthew McConaughey's tortured detective Rustin Cohle is a big factor. At one point during the season 1 story, Rust is forced to go undercover to further his and Marty Hart's (Woody Harrelson) investigation into the murder and disappearance of girls in rural Louisiana. Much like Belle Skinner with the Iron Sentinels, he reveals that he once went undercover with a motorcycle gang. What were they called? The Iron Crusaders.
The similarities continue from there. In "Marshals," Skinner uses drugs taken by the Marshals from a recent bust to ingratiate herself with the Iron Sentinels. In "True Detective," Rust uses cocaine from the police evidence room to do the same with his former Crusaders mark, Ginger (Joseph Sikora). What does Ginger look like? A sinister bearded bald dude. We also get an edgy makeover for both Rust and Skinner, with the former donning a leather jacket and affecting the demeanor of an outlaw and the latter undergoing a hilarious goth girl transformation.
Rust's undercover op doesn't go to plan. Ginger suspects him of lying about his identity so decides to test Rust by bringing him along to a raid on another gang's territory. This forces Rust to fall back into drug usage to avoid breaking his cover, adding significant tension to the story. Prior to this, the detective had worked hard to get sober after his previous experiences with hallucinogens left him witnessing surreal visions, even after kicking the habit. Skinner, on the other hand, just sort of has to wear an uncomfortable outfit.
Marshals should stop doing cosplay of other shows
Neither Rustin Cohle nor Belle Skinner's undercover operations go off without a hitch. The former's quickly devolves into all-out war, as the rival gang take up arms against the invading Iron Crusaders, Rust included. This results in one of the great "oners" in TV history, as Matthew McConaughey's detective shoots his way out of housing projects before escaping with Ginger. It's a truly awe-inspiring sequence that's miles better than even the 21-minute oner in 2023's "Extraction 2." Even more impressive, the "True Detective" oner wasn't stitched together in post but captured entirely in-camera.
"Marshals" episode 6 follows a similar trajectory, with Skinner's cover being blown. Things don't wrap up with an intense long-shot, but the Marshals do find themselves in a gunfight, with Kayce Dutton and his team venturing into the fray to help Skinner before taking down several Sentinels and rescuing the missing girls.
Were the similarities between these two stories an intentional choice on the part of the "Marshals" writers? It remains unclear but they are strangely close, even down to the name of the motorcycle gang. Either way, I don't think "True Detective" has to worry about being bested just yet. If "Marshals" could finally figure out what it was about instead of doing impressions of other things it might be able to improve. The show seemed to be nearing something like that with episode 5, with "Marshals" vaguely echoing one of Taylor Sheridan's best movies but not in a way that felt derivative. The show's "True Detective" cosplay, however, wasn't quite as successful.