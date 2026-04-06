Marshals Episode 6 Shares A Key Detail About Monica Dutton's Death

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" season 1, episode 6, "Out of the Shadows."

As you are probably aware by now, "Marshals" killed off Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) in the very first episode. The circumstances surrounding her death weren't clear to the audience at the time, but conversations between Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and others reveal that it wasn't pleasant for her. "Marshals" showrunner Spencer Hudnut later confirmed that Monica died of cancer, but the series' storylines have largely avoided getting into the nitty gritty. The good news, though, is that "Marshals" episode 6 finally shares some key insights into the unfortunate tragedy.

"Out of the Shadows" follows Kayce in the lead-up to a remembrance service for Monica at the Broken Rock Reservation. During a present-day conversation with his and Monica's son, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), Kayce mentions that it's been a whole year since she passed away. That gives us a timeline pertaining to her death, finally adding some much-needed context to the matter.

Furthermore, the episode reveals that Monica died at home, which is also new information. The opening scene sees Kayce and Tate standing over her bed as her corpse lays in it, covered by a sheet, suggesting that it happened suddenly, but not unexpectedly. Episode 6 certainly isn't pleasant viewing, as Kayce is haunted by the memory of his wife while also searching for missing girls who have been abducted by bikers. But it provides some resolution to Monica's story, potentially allowing Kayce to move on with his life.