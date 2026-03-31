Marshals Episode 5 Makes One Taylor Sheridan Movie On Netflix A Must-Watch

With its fifth episode, "Marshals" has finally found some momentum. The latest installment is the most engaging yet, with Kayce and his team being asked to help track down young girls who have gone missing from the Broken Rock Reservation. It's a problem that has been plaguing real-world reservations for as long as they've existed. It's also one "Yellowstone" creator and "Marshals" executive producer Taylor Sheridan has tackled multiple times before, perhaps most notably with his directorial debut "Wind River" — one of, if not the best Sheridan film. If you enjoyed episode 5 of "Marshals" (and you should have, considering it's easily the best yet) then Sheridan's 2017 drama is a must-watch. Luckily, it's available on Netflix.

For its first four episodes, "Marshals" couldn't seem to figure out what it was about. Was it a grounded character study of a recently bereaved man trying to forge a new path? Was it a crime thriller about a Marshal with a dark past? It was all a bit unclear. Episode five hasn't necessarily fixed that central problem, but it is the first time "Marshals" has felt like its own show rather than one struggling to escape the shadow of "Yellowstone."

Part of that is due to the episode tackling a real-world problem that, as Broken Rock Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) tells Logan Marshall-Green's Pete "Cal" Calvin, has "become an epidemic for [his] people." As such, the stakes are higher than ever in episode 5, and it makes for a much more compelling show than the previous installments. If you can't wait to see how the cliffhanger ending actually plays out, or were just compelled by the episode's all-too real subject matter, "Wind River" should be your next watch.