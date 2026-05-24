The Mandalorian & Grogu Repeats Several Problems Star Wars Fans Had With The TV Series

This is the way. Spoilers follow for "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu."

When "The Mandalorian" first arrived in all its small-screen glory on Disney+ in 2019, it seemed the entire "Star Wars" fandom was united in praise over this pivot to a more episodic corner of the universe. The adventures of Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin involved much lower stakes; the biggest reason to keep tuning in revolved around whatever antics Baby Yoda (as he was then known at the time) would get up to, and it all felt like a perfect opportunity for the galaxy far, far away to return to its roots. Everyone agreed that this was the way ... everyone, that is, except for grumps like me.

While most hailed this as the best thing "Star Wars" had done since the originals, I was flummoxed by a season that threw pacing out the window, provided almost zero introspection into our own main character, and seemed wholly uninterested in anything except turning that annoying little gremlin (I'm on record as hating Grogu's guts) into a weekly viral sensation. Aside from a handful of episodes, particularly those directed by standouts like Rick Famuyiwa, Lee Isaac Chung, and Bryce Dallas Howard, the majority of the show fell disappointingly flat — even before fans turned against its shockingly disjointed third season.

So, if these issues have largely been baked in from the start, is anyone truly surprised by how dull "The Mandalorian and Grogu" turned out to be? Since "The Mandalorian" rarely added any sense of momentum or energy to the story, of course, a spin-off movie directed by series creator Jon Favreau and co-written by series executive producer Dave Filoni wouldn't be any different. This isn't an aberration for this property, but the exact same problems writ large.