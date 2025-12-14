5 Essential Star Wars Rebels Episodes Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

Are the animated "Star Wars" shows more lore-dense and esoteric than the live-action films? Yup! Do they represent some of the best storytelling in a galaxy far, far away? Also yes, doubly so when it comes to "Star Wars Rebels."

Like the Emmy-winning "Andor," "Rebels" moves away from the Skywalkers and their baggage to focus on a ragtag band of plucky freedom fighters who come to play a crucial, if unsung, role in the war against the Galactic Empire five years prior to the original trilogy (or 5 BBY, to be nerdily exact). And while there are plenty of familiar faces on the show, "Rebels" by and large avoids shoehorning in beloved characters for the sake of nostalgia or fan service. If Glup Shitto shows up, it's usually because he's integral to the narrative.

As with other great shows, "Rebels" simply gets better as it goes along. The only drawback to this is that lots of otherwise quality episodes inevitably get left out when you boil the series down to five must-see episodes. For example, season 2, episode 16, "Homecoming," nicely highlights how Twi'lek Rebel Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall) and her father's relationship is strained by their differing approaches to the Rebel cause, while season 3, episode 5, "Hera's Heroes," illustrates precisely what makes "Rebels" Big Bad Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) so unsettling — namely, his ability to weaponize his empathy to harm his enemies. Likewise, the "Rebels" two-part premiere and series finale can go toe-to-toe with many of the live-action "Star Wars" movies, and any episode where Hera's astromech droid Chopper ("Rebels" co-creator Dave Filoni) indulges his chaotic, quasi-homicidal tendencies are a hoot and a half.

So, with those honorable mentions out of the way, here are the episodes that truly speak to what makes "Rebels" special.