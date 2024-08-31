The Underrated Sci-Fi Film Dennis Quaid Starred In Before The Height Of His Fame

Wolfgang Petersen's 1985 sci-fi film "Enemy Mine" was beset with production problems and bogged down by massive marketing costs. The film's original director, Richard Loncraine (1995's "Richard III"), reportedly butted heads with producer Stephen Friedman and walked off the set after only a week of shooting. Petersen stepped in after that, moving the production to Germany and starting over. A film that was supposed to boast a modest budget of only $17 million ended up costing over $29 million.

"Enemy Mine" was then released into the very busy 1985 holiday season, competing with "Out of Africa," "The Color Purple," "Legend," "Clue," and "The Jewel of the Nile." Audiences, it seems, weren't in the mood for a modest sci-fi yarn, and stayed away in droves. "Enemy Mine" also opened alongside Terry Gilliam's dystopian nightmare "Brazil" and Richard Attenborough "A Chorus Line," but those films similarly tanked.

Additionally, the reviews for "Enemy Mine" were only middling at best. Roger Ebert gave the film only two-and-a-half stars, writing that "the look of the planet in 'Enemy Mine' is so convincing, the special effects are so elaborate, and the performances are so good, that I only gradually became aware of what a clinker the story is." The film has a respectable 59% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but that is based on only 27 reviews, some of them vintage, and some of them more recent. "Enemy Mine" hasn't received much of a 21st-century re-litigation and remains largely unremembered.

This is a pity, as "Enemy Mine" is excellent. It stars Dennis Quaid, playing another astronaut after his appearance in "The Right Stuff" two years earlier, and still riding his rising star from his starmaking turn in "Breaking Away" in 1979. Luckily, Quaid's star would continue to rise.