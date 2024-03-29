Oscar-Winning Roots And Officer And A Gentleman Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Has Died At 87

Louis Gossett, Jr., a trailblazing actor who became the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, sadly passed away late Thursday night on March 28, 2024. He was 87 years old. The news was reported by the Associated Press, who confirmed his death through the late actor's nephew.

Most recently appearing in Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" remake and in HBO's "Watchmen" series, Gossett, Jr. is perhaps most well known for his award-winning turn as drill instructor Emil Foley in 1982's "An Officer and a Gentleman." Additionally, he won an Emmy award for his role in the popular 1977 miniseries "Roots" and went on to earn widespread acclaim and recognition on both television and movies, racking up numerous Primetime Emmy Awards over the years. After first getting his start on Broadway at a time when the odds were severely stacked against him, Gossett, Jr. made his big-screen debut in 1961's adaptation of "A Raisin in the Sun" alongside stars such as Sidney Poitier and even found success as a folk musician, sometimes incorporating his own songs into his acting work. A longtime and outspoken activist against racial issues of his day, he founded the Eracism Foundation with an eye on eradicating racism in all forms.

Although diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010, no cause of death was immediately revealed.

