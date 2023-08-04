Jaws 3-D Tried To Warn Us About SeaWorld

Have you ever wondered why in the 2023 version of "The Haunted Mansion," Owen Wilson is shown eating a big bag of Burger King and telling Lakeith Stanfield that the fast food chain's fried snacks are literal messages from heaven? Or why while Rambo is being told about his off-the-books, super-secret, clandestine mission to rescue POWs from Vietnam in "Rambo: First Blood Part II," the scene gets interrupted by his superior officer purchasing a Coca-Cola from the Coca-Cola vending machine that he inexplicably has in his office?

The answer is a little thing called product placement, in which various companies selling various products frequently exchange money with motion picture and/or television studios to display their products prominently on-screen. That's probably why in "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," when Reed Richards presents the famous flying FantastiCar from the comic books that he built all by himself in his private lab, it somehow has the Dodge logo on it. (The Human Torch even asks if it's got a HEMI, to which Mister Fantastic replies, "Of course!")

Product placement can be subtle. Product placement can be blatant. Product placement can even insult the audience's intelligence. But it's extremely rare for product placement to insult the actual product itself and say that it's not only bad, but it's probably guilty of criminal negligence.

This brings us to "Jaws 3-D," a film that takes place at the real-life SeaWorld amusement park in Orlando, and makes SeaWorld out to be a villainous organization that's responsible for many, many deaths.