The Mandalorian's Zeb Cameo Reminds Us Of A Star Wars Rebels Misstep

Garazeb was a loyal Spectre of the Ghost crew, a rebel cell led by Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall). Like all his crewmembers, Zeb carried baggage. He served as an Honor Guard for the Lasat royal family on planet Lasan. When the Empire decimated Lasan, it left Zeb wracked with guilt throughout "Star Wars Rebels."

Understanding Zeb's ending in "Rebels" means understanding his rivalry-turned-friendship with Imperial agent Alexsandr Kallus (David Oyelowo), a frequent foe of the Ghost crew. For starters, Kallus participated in the Empire's xenocide of the Lasats. Kallus also wields a Lasat bo-rifle, which is an implication that Kallus claimed it as a trophy in combat with a Lasat guardsman. Not to mention that in the heat of battle, Kallus bragged to Zeb that he also gave the order to eradicate the Lasats.

Zeb's own view of Kallus was complicated later in the series. In the season 2 episode "The Honorable Ones," Zeb and Kallus end up marooned on one of Geonosis' frozen moons and the two form a temporary truce to survive together. There, Zeb discovered two details about Kallus: He's capable of honor, but has a difficult time deconstructing his Imperial beliefs. Like most Imperials conditioned by the Empire, Kallus believed he was bringing peace and order to the galaxy. The Imperial also revealed that his previous boast — that he lead the slaughter of Lasats — was a battle taunt. Destroying Lasan was an order he followed, not gave.