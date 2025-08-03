The Star Wars Dating System Explained: What BBY And ABY Mean

How do you measure a year in a life ... or, rather, a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away? For years, the mainline "Star Wars" films eschewed any formal in-universe calendar, instead simply referencing when events took place in relation to each other. There's 10 years between "Episode I — The Phantom Menace" and "Episode II — Attack of the Clones," for instance, and 19 years between "Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" and "Episode IV — A New Hope." In the background, however — source books, Expanded Universe stories, video games, etc. — fans could find a much more formal timeline.

Over the years, especially since Disney acquired the franchise, that calendar system has worked its way more and more into the major "Star Wars" projects. "Andor," for instance, throws the year up on the screen on numerous occasions as the story marches toward the original trilogy: "5 BBY," "4 BBY," and so on. For those not in the know, "BBY" stands for "Before the Battle of Yavin." Its counterpart, "ABY," stands for "After the Battle of Yavin." As implied, these stand-ins for a BCE/CE or BC/AD calendar use the events of "A New Hope" — specifically, the destruction of the first Death Star — as the center point around which all other galactic events are dialed in.

For a long time, this calendar was only meant as a reference point for us in the real world, rather than an actual in-universe dating system. Again, though, that's changed in the Disney era. Indeed, there are a number of other calendars within the "Star Wars" lore, but none have caught on among fans in the same way as the BBY/ABY system.