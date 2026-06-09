Nevarro: What You Need To Know About The Star Wars Planet From The Mandalorian

The "Star Wars" galaxy is nothing if not vast. Through three film trilogies, several spin-off movies, and quite a few TV shows, we've visited a number of worlds throughout a galaxy far, far away. There are some very memorable planets in the "Star Wars" galaxy, too, going back to Tatooine, where Luke Skywalker hung his hat before setting off on an adventure that would change the course of galactic history. But the franchise has managed to remain relevant, in part, because it's willing to go to new places.

That's precisely what "The Mandalorian" did when it became the first-ever live-action "Star Wars" TV show in 2019. The series took us to more than a few planets over the years, some familiar and others not. But few have been as important to the show as Nevarro, the world where we first met the titular Mandalorian, aka Mando, aka Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda.

"The Mandalorian" favored a less-is-more approach to its worldbuilding, which was very effective, especially through its first two seasons. Show, don't tell, is another way to put it. Indeed, Nevarro showed us what this corner of the galaxy looked like during a period of relative lawlessness after the fall of the Galactic Empire in "Return of the Jedi," with the New Republic still being established in many ways.

Nevarro, in turn, became a prime example of what the "Star Wars" universe, particularly somewhat less civilized worlds, was like after that power vacuum was created. With Imperial rule largely eradicated, this planet became a hub through which this show's action flowed. But it's more than just a plot device. It's a planet with an interesting history that has yet to be fully explored on screen.