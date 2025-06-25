Here's What The Star Wars Galaxy Actually Looks Like
The first words anyone ever saw when George Lucas brought "Star Wars" to the world in 1977 were, "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away." Those words have anchored everything that has come in the nearly 50 years since. It is indeed a vast galaxy, full of wild species, vast and memorable alien planets, and endless wonders. But what does that galaxy actually look like? How big is it? We now have an answer to that question.
Lucasfilm has released a new, official map of the "Star Wars" galaxy via StarWars.com, which you can check out above. It is, in a word, impressive. (In two words? Most impressive.) We can see everything from the core worlds such as Coruscant all the way to the Unknown Regions containing planets like the Sith world of Exegol. We even see just how vast so-called Hutt Space, as in Jabba the Hutt and the Hutt crime lords, is. And that's just scratching the surface. A hardcore fan could spend hours examining this thing. Lucasfilm explained why the map was first generated and explained that it will be updated in the future as the galaxy continues to expand.
The Star Wars galaxy contains billions of stars and is home to trillions of beings living on millions of worlds governed over millennia of galactic history by the Republic, the Empire and the New Republic. It's the setting for countless stories of good and evil, chronicled in Star Wars movies, TV shows, video games, books, comics and more.
This page, originally created as an online companion for the 2009 reference book Star Wars: The Essential Atlas, collects key maps and documents of interest to students of galactic cartography. Bookmark it and check back for updates from the galaxy far, far away!
The Star Wars galaxy map is a dizzying spectacle in and of itself
Looking at this map is a reminder of just how big the "Star Wars" galaxy actually is. Indeed, between the movies, shows, comics, books, and video games, the entirety of the franchise is colossal, spanning thousands of years at this point. It's only getting bigger by the day, with stuff like "The High Republic" era continually expanding our understanding of the galaxy by introducing new characters, species, and planets.
What this doesn't touch on is the entire second galaxy that was introduced in "Ahsoka" season 1, but that's a conversation for another time. Mostly, it's just impressive to think that a team at Lucasfilm had to put hours of thought and design into this map as to offer fans a better understanding of the franchise as a whole. And looking at the map, it's also hard not to feel like there's so much more to explore, even though "Star Wars" can often make the galaxy feel small by focusing on the same characters, same planets, etc., despite having literally endless possibilities to explore. Again, that's a larger conversation for a different venue.
As for the future of the galaxy in question, next year will see the release of director Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian & Grogu," which will bring Mando and Baby Yoda from Disney+ to the big screen. We've also got the Ryan Gosling-led "Star Wars: Starfighter," which promises to open up a new era for the franchise, exploring the galaxy roughly five years after the events of "The Rise of Skywalker." Directed by Shawn Levy, it's due to hit theaters in 2027. And on the TV side, Dave Filoni is currently busy filming "Ahsoka" season 2.
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026.