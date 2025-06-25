Here's What The Star Wars Galaxy Actually Looks Like

The first words anyone ever saw when George Lucas brought "Star Wars" to the world in 1977 were, "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away." Those words have anchored everything that has come in the nearly 50 years since. It is indeed a vast galaxy, full of wild species, vast and memorable alien planets, and endless wonders. But what does that galaxy actually look like? How big is it? We now have an answer to that question.

Lucasfilm has released a new, official map of the "Star Wars" galaxy via StarWars.com, which you can check out above. It is, in a word, impressive. (In two words? Most impressive.) We can see everything from the core worlds such as Coruscant all the way to the Unknown Regions containing planets like the Sith world of Exegol. We even see just how vast so-called Hutt Space, as in Jabba the Hutt and the Hutt crime lords, is. And that's just scratching the surface. A hardcore fan could spend hours examining this thing. Lucasfilm explained why the map was first generated and explained that it will be updated in the future as the galaxy continues to expand.