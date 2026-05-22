Vought Rising Trailer: Prime Video Reveals First Look At Jensen Ackles-Led The Boys Spin-Off

Whatever you think of Season 5 of "The Boys," the superhero satire went out on top — of Prime Video's streaming charts. While Amazon canceled the previous "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V," they're giving it another go with a second spin-off focusing on two of the shows' breakout villains: Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (Aya Cash). Titled "Vought Rising," the series has just released its first trailer (which previously debuted at theatrical screenings of "The Boys" series finale "Blood and Bone," held on Tuesday, May 19). Announced in 2024, the series' pitch is as follows, per creator Eric Kripke:

"['Vought Rising' is] a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought."

The series' main cast will include other early, U.S. military-themed superheroes who were created alongside Soldier Boy. The Air Force themed Bombsight (Mason Dye) made an early debut this past season on "The Boys," and "Vought Rising" is rounding out this quartet with Torpedo (Will Hochman) and Private Angel (Elizabeth Posey). The new trailer teases them, not to mention some horrific looking experiments conducted by Clara and her former (not repentant) Nazi scientist husband, Frederick Vought.

Since Soldier Boy survived "The Boys," there's speculation "Vought Rising" might also pick up with him in the present day. This trailer, though, shows only his past.

"I want to be a hero," says a young Soldier Boy in the "Vought Rising" trailer. Unfortunately, the person he's sharing these thoughts with is Clara, who sees in Soldier Boy her own kind of "hero" — a harbinger of an Aryan master race.