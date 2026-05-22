Vought Rising Trailer: Prime Video Reveals First Look At Jensen Ackles-Led The Boys Spin-Off
Whatever you think of Season 5 of "The Boys," the superhero satire went out on top — of Prime Video's streaming charts. While Amazon canceled the previous "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V," they're giving it another go with a second spin-off focusing on two of the shows' breakout villains: Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (Aya Cash). Titled "Vought Rising," the series has just released its first trailer (which previously debuted at theatrical screenings of "The Boys" series finale "Blood and Bone," held on Tuesday, May 19). Announced in 2024, the series' pitch is as follows, per creator Eric Kripke:
"['Vought Rising' is] a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought."
The series' main cast will include other early, U.S. military-themed superheroes who were created alongside Soldier Boy. The Air Force themed Bombsight (Mason Dye) made an early debut this past season on "The Boys," and "Vought Rising" is rounding out this quartet with Torpedo (Will Hochman) and Private Angel (Elizabeth Posey). The new trailer teases them, not to mention some horrific looking experiments conducted by Clara and her former (not repentant) Nazi scientist husband, Frederick Vought.
Since Soldier Boy survived "The Boys," there's speculation "Vought Rising" might also pick up with him in the present day. This trailer, though, shows only his past.
"I want to be a hero," says a young Soldier Boy in the "Vought Rising" trailer. Unfortunately, the person he's sharing these thoughts with is Clara, who sees in Soldier Boy her own kind of "hero" — a harbinger of an Aryan master race.
The Vought Rising trailer teases the dark origins of supes
We know from "The Boys" that Soldier Boy was a disappointment to his rich industrialist father, and he bribed his way into the Compound V testing trials to try and become a man who would impress his dad. It didn't work, but this dialogue suggests he may not have given up on that dream even by the 1950s.
"There is a bright future," says Clara (who hasn't shed her German accent yet) to Soldier Boy. "All we need to do is take it." "The Boys" Season 5 set up "Vought Rising" by revealing Soldier Boy had once loved Clara, and we'll see the first blossoming of that here.
There's also an establishing shot of Sage Grove Center, which "The Boys" established Vought uses as a testing ground for illegal human experimentation. In some trials apparently overseen by the Voughts, a Black man is shown being strapped down against his will and being injected with Compound V — and evidently, it works. He's shown breaking the straps with his apparent new super strength and escaping, then shrugging off gunshots in a bar.
A Black man with superpowers is a Nazi's worst nightmare. Keep in mind that much of America itself was still racially segregated in the 1950s; if a Black man tried to do something to change that, there's little doubt the government would send in someone like Soldier Boy to stop him. This could give "Vought Rising" the same perspective as "The Boys" — the "superheroes" are really the villains upholding a corrupt system, and the heroes are people working to take them down.
"Vought Rising" is set for a 2027 premiere on Prime Video.