Gilligan's Island's Entire First Season Included An Unintended Homage To JFK

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The "Gilligan's Island' theme song became iconic to multiple generations who grew up with the syndicated sitcom. But many will surely have missed what is essentially a fairly grim Easter egg during the opening title sequence for the first season. According to Russell Johnson, who played Professor Roy Hinkley, aka The Professor, the flag flying at half-mast in the opening credits was a symbol of remembrance for President John F. Kennedy, and it ultimately appeared before each of the first season's 36 episodes.

"Gilligan's Island" became known for its colorful cast of characters, but its debut season was literally lacking in color. The first run of episodes were aired on CBS in monochrome at a time when networks were still making the switch to color broadcasts. When Season 2 debuted in September 1965, it did so in color. But it also sported a new theme song and opening title sequence, which incidentally fixed a slight issue with the original black and white version.

As Johnson details in his book, "Here on Gilligan's Isle," on Friday, November 22, 1963 the show's cast and crew were on the last day of filming the pilot episode. This was the fateful day that President Kennedy was assassinated. "It was late in the morning," explained Johnson, "when someone came running down to the company and said that they just heard on the radio that President Kennedy had been shot." It was this tragedy that forever altered the "Gilligan's Island" opening title sequence in a subtle but significant way.