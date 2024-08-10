The Real Reason Russell Johnson & Dawn Wells Weren't In The Gilligan's Island Opening

TV trivia fanatics will happily point out that the first-season theme song to Sherwood Schwartz's seminal sitcom "Gilligan's Island" is different from the theme heard in later seasons. The song is the same — it's the usual, earworm sea shanty that everyone can sing from memory — but the final listing of the show's dramatis personae is different. In the later seasons, the theme song listed Gilligan (Bob Denver), the Skipper too (Alan Hale), the Millionaire (Jim Backus) and his wife (Natalie Shafer), the movie star (Tina Louise), the professor (Russell Watson) and Mary Ann (Dawn Wells), there on Gilligan's isle.

In the first season, however, the professor and Mary-Ann were introduced merely as "And the rest." Watson and Wells didn't have credits and photos like everyone else. This was a little baffling, as all seven characters were of equal value to the series; no one was a supporting player.

This wasn't the case in the minds of some of the actors, however. At the time, Backus would have been the most recognizable star, and his credit came with his character's name attached as "As Thurston Howell III." Louise, having appeared in hit films like "God's Little Acre" and "Day of the Outlaw," had a similar contract stipulation to Backus', and likewise had an "As Ginger" after her credit. None of the other actors had their character names listed.

Louise, it seems, was very protective of her fame and her image as an actor, and demanded that her credit be last in any above-the-line roll-call of cast members. Because of the way the theme song was written, however, Louise's demands forced Schwartz to cut Wells and Johnson from the lineup.

This story is related in a 2010 article from TVSeriesFinale.com.