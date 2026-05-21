The Boys Fans All Have The Same Complaint About The Deep After The Finale (And They're Wrong)

Oi, mate! This article contains motherf***ing spoilers for the finale of "The Boys" Season 5.

I'm not saying you could probably set your watch based on how often fans tend to express issues with incredibly popular shows like "The Boys," especially when winding down to a big conclusion that can't possibly satisfy everyone ... but I'm not not saying that, either. Series creator Eric Kripke has already batted away his fair share of criticism so far, though he might have to pick his battles in that regard, even now that the series finale has closed the book on the Prime Video show. This isn't too dissimilar from picking weeds; by the time you've addressed one, a handful more pop up out of nowhere.

Well, wouldn't you know it, but another big "The Boys" complaint is currently ping-ponging around social media. This one, however, stands out from all the rest — not because it's subjective (which it certainly is), but because it's flat-out wrong. Yes, folks, the internet isn't always right! This one has to do with The Deep, the amphibious Supe portrayed by Chace Crawford throughout all five seasons of the show and who finally met his bloody fate in the most poetic way imaginable in the "Boys" series finale. After earning the wrath of his aquatic friends several times over and goading longtime rival Annie January/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) into a final confrontation, the sniveling Deep refuses one last chance for redemption and is thrown into the sea to become fish food.

So, what's the issue? Fans have taken to social media to voice one peculiar concern: "The Boys" never actually depicted Deep's water-based powers underwater, in his natural element. Where was his super-swimming, water-bending, and other Aquaman-like abilities? Well, believe it or not, there's a very simple explanation.