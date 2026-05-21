The Boys Fans All Have The Same Complaint About The Deep After The Finale (And They're Wrong)
Oi, mate! This article contains motherf***ing spoilers for the finale of "The Boys" Season 5.
I'm not saying you could probably set your watch based on how often fans tend to express issues with incredibly popular shows like "The Boys," especially when winding down to a big conclusion that can't possibly satisfy everyone ... but I'm not not saying that, either. Series creator Eric Kripke has already batted away his fair share of criticism so far, though he might have to pick his battles in that regard, even now that the series finale has closed the book on the Prime Video show. This isn't too dissimilar from picking weeds; by the time you've addressed one, a handful more pop up out of nowhere.
Well, wouldn't you know it, but another big "The Boys" complaint is currently ping-ponging around social media. This one, however, stands out from all the rest — not because it's subjective (which it certainly is), but because it's flat-out wrong. Yes, folks, the internet isn't always right! This one has to do with The Deep, the amphibious Supe portrayed by Chace Crawford throughout all five seasons of the show and who finally met his bloody fate in the most poetic way imaginable in the "Boys" series finale. After earning the wrath of his aquatic friends several times over and goading longtime rival Annie January/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) into a final confrontation, the sniveling Deep refuses one last chance for redemption and is thrown into the sea to become fish food.
So, what's the issue? Fans have taken to social media to voice one peculiar concern: "The Boys" never actually depicted Deep's water-based powers underwater, in his natural element. Where was his super-swimming, water-bending, and other Aquaman-like abilities? Well, believe it or not, there's a very simple explanation.
The Boys fans are misremembering what The Deep's powers actually are
Far be it from me to defend a cowardly character like The Deep, who repeatedly shunned any potential paths to redemption throughout "The Boys," but fandom sometimes makes strange bedfellows of us all. According to this latest backlash against the show, viewers believe they were shortchanged of seeing the most shallow and feebleminded member of The Seven showcase all of his powers. Never mind that this would run counter to pretty much every single way Deep was ever portrayed in the series (as a weak-willed and pathetic villain who's not actually as strong as he thinks), but it's also a complete misunderstanding of how his powers were established to begin with.
Not to burst anyone's bubbles but, despite what social media users keep saying, The Deep has never been depicted as a particularly super-abled character. Sure, we've seen that he has gills to breathe underwater, he's an adept swimmer with above-average strength even on dry land, and that he can talk to (and coerce) fish and other marine life. That said, even the "Boys" wiki states that's basically the full extent of his abilities. At no point has "The Boys" shown him manipulating water like something out of "Moana," conjuring tidal waves like Aquaman, or any other "badass" trait. The whole point of the supe is that he's a total joke with some of the dweebiest powers imaginable. Where the heck are fans getting the notion that we've been robbed of seeing him at full strength?
Some things are doomed to remain a mystery, I suppose. Luckily, the "Boys" series finale closed off plenty of loose ends (except for this "Vought Rising"-related one, at least). Season 5 is now streaming on Prime Video in its entirety.