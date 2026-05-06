The Boys Season 5, Episode 6 Delivers A Major Turning Point For The Deep

This post contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 6 of "The Boys."

Morality has never been black or white in "The Boys." But even within such moral complexity, some characters, like Homelander (Antony Starr), have unambiguously been the greatest of all evils. And in the show's fifth and final season, those who have been too spineless to challenge Homelander's regime have been put under scrutiny. Some, like A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), have heroically redeemed themselves at a steep cost, while others, like Firecracker (Valorie Curry), have been brutally discarded despite aiding fascism at every turn. Season 5's sixth episode finally tightens the noose around one of the most despicable characters in the show: The Deep (Chace Crawford), who has managed to slip through the cracks of retribution so far.

Episode 6 needs to be contextualized against Deep's actions in the latest season so far. After wrongfully taking credit from Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell) for the mission to nab Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito), The Deep momentarily gained Homelander's favor. This obviously didn't go well with Noir, who undermined his fellow Seven teammate in retaliation. In a cruel turn of events, Deep killed director Adam Bourke with an eel to rattle Noir and shatter his Broadway dreams.

In Episode 6, Sage (Susan Heyward) asks The Deep to film a PSA in favor of a Vought underwater oil pipeline in a bid to subdue protesters. This PSA is expectedly filled with lies, as Deep claims that his aquatic friends are okay with such a project. Noir takes this opportunity to enact revenge by bursting the pipeline, which kills millions of sea creatures. After learning the truth, The Deep kills Noir in a fit of rage.

So what's the path ahead for the most sycophantic member of the Seven?