The Boys Season 5 Premiere Gives One Doomed Character A Death Worthy Of Anime

This article contains spoilers for the season 5 premiere of "The Boys."

"The Boys" season 5 has arrived, and Prime Video's bloody superhero satire has almost reached its endgame. Lines are drawn, the stakes have been set, and there's no going back from this war. Last season ended with our heroes dispersed and most of them imprisoned, and the bulk of the season 5 premiere deals with the attempt to rescue Hughie (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) from their scheduled execution at a concentration and re-education camp for dissidents against Homelander's (Antony Starr) regime.

The raid is successful and the three characters are rescued by Butcher (Karl Urban), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), but along the way, they do fight Homelander. Right as the megalomaniac supe is about to murder Hughie by lasering his face off, he's saved by an unexpected ally who dies shortly thereafter: A-Train (Jessie T. Usher).

It's a tragic death, and not one we saw coming in our predictions for "The Boys" character deaths. A-Train tries to run from Homelander, but trips and falls, which allows the nearly-invincible leader of The Seven to catch up to him.

Right before he dies, however, A-Train starts laughing. He mocks Homelander, finally realizing that the boogeyman he feared for many years is nothing but an insecure little boy. Right before Homelander can snap A-Train's neck, the speedster smiles.

That smile is important, because A-Train's death is straight out of "One Piece" and worthy of the mysterious Will of D on that show.