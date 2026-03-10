What Is The Will Of D? Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Introduces The Manga's Biggest Mystery

Netflix's live-action adaptation of "One Piece" is a miracle. It doesn't shy away from even the most ridiculous elements of Eiichiro Oda's best-selling manga. A guy with machine guns in his hair, a talking reindeer who is also a doctor, snails that are also phones — all of these are brought to life in the show. Netflix adapts Oda's impossibly fantastical world into live action with stunning practical effects, and it's perfectly cast as well. The show even makes some really interesting adaptation choices, like bringing in characters and events from later in the manga and telling the story chronologically. This offers a rather unique and fresh viewing experience no matter your level of familiarity with the source material.

Unfortunately, even though Netflix has confirmed a third season of "One Piece," it's unlikely the show will adapt the entire 1100+ chapter-long manga. This means that many of the story's biggest mysteries are likely to go unresolved in this particular adaptation — including one introduced this very season.

In the final episode of "One Piece" season 2, Dr. Kureha (Katey Sagal) notes that Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) shares many traits with former King of the Pirates, Gold Roger (Michael Dorman). She reveals Roger's actual name is Gol D. Roger, and goes on to say that the "Will of D" lives on, hinting that Luffy's middle initial has some importance for the show's lore.

This is one of the biggest mysteries of Oda's world. We know a fair amount about the location of the mythical treasure One Piece and the island of Laugh Tale, but the Will of D remains quite vaguely refined and nebulous. Still, we know certain things. Here's everything you need to know about the Will of D.

Obviously, there are huge spoilers ahead for the entire "One Piece" manga.