The Mandalorian And Grogu Finally Gave This Lifelong Fan A Star Wars Movie To Hate

You may have noticed that people have very strong opinions about "Star Wars." To be fair, the franchise is a unique case. What began as a film that legitimately blindsided Hollywood soon took over pop culture and the industry at large, only to abruptly stop after 1983's "Return of the Jedi." During the 16-year gap when no new live-action "Star Wars" media was produced, the franchise mutated into something more niche, all while the hope that creator George Lucas would one day make a new trilogy kept fans afloat. That day finally came with 1999's "The Phantom Menace." The next couple of decades brought follow-up Prequel films, the Sequel trilogy, and the Disney+ era, demonstrating that the definition of what "Star Wars" is has become much broader.

This is why I've long maintained a personal theory that there's no wholly bad "Star Wars." Ever since my home video viewing of the original 1977 film as a kid got me into sci-fi and fantasy, I've been impressed by the variety the series offers. So while I have my criticisms about some of the Prequels and Sequels, I've been generally satisfied with the ambition and imagination on display. Even though the TV shows of the last seven years have been uneven, they've mostly done right by the franchise's tradition of making bold choices. Until now, sadly.

This week's "The Mandalorian and Grogu," the first "Star Wars" theatrical release in seven years, is an insult to that long-upheld tradition. It's the first "Star Wars" venture that feels like it makes no choices whatsoever, and is so safe it seems antiseptic. It's the very first "Star Wars" movie I've found almost nothing to like about, and as such, it's become the first film in the franchise that this lifelong fan hates.