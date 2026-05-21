How Dune Author Brian Herbert Feels About The Timothée Chalamet Movies

Brian Herbert took over writing the "Dune" novels after his father, Frank Herbert, passed away. As such, he's the closest we'll ever get to an official Herbert seal of approval when it comes to the big screen "Dune" adaptations. Fortunately, it turns out he's a big fan of Denis Villeneuve's first two movies. In a 2024 Facebook post, Brian Herbert even proclaimed Villeneuve's duology to be the "best film interpretation" of his father's original novel.

"Dune" was supposedly the "unfilmable" sci-fi epic that no filmmaker could wrangle into a cohesive movie. Then, Villeneuve came along and proved that view entirely wrong. Still, it's not hard to see why such a view persisted for so long. Not only was Frank Herbert's 1965 novel a considerable, lore-dense tome to say the least, many attempts had been made to successfully adapt it for the screen with less than impressive results. That said, every "Dune" adaptation had its charms, but Villeneuve's "Dune: Part One" and "Dune: Part Two" (which hit theaters in 2021 and 2024, respectively) would have made Herbert proud, merely for cramming his expansive story into two well-crafted and, most importantly, comprehensible blockbusters.

Of course, we'll never know Frank Herbert's actual opinion on Villeneuve's duology. The esteemed author passed away back in 1986, two years after David Lynch delivered his much maligned take on the source material with 1984's "Dune." Happily, Herbert's feelings about Lynch's "Dune" were actually surprising, with the writer praising the director for preserving the most crucial aspect of his original story. Today, however, the author's son is the one delivering the official Herbert take on movie adaptations, and it seems the writer is quite pleased with Villeneuve's efforts.