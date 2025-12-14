Dune Author Frank Herbert's Feelings About The David Lynch Movie Are Surprising

When it comes to adaptations, especially of books, faithfulness is always a topic of discussion. Many fans want faithfulness above all else, essentially exact replicas of the source material, and would consider any deviation to be insulting to the original creator. Sure, there are many examples of authors who absolutely hated the movie adaptations of their books, like Stephen King with "The Shining," but there are also those who delighted in seeing someone else reinterpret their source material in exciting ways (like Chuck Palahniuk preferring the film version of "Fight Club" to his own novel).

Still, as easy as it is to say you enjoyed an acclaimed movie like "Fight Club," it's that much harder to defend a film that was critically panned and flopped at the box office. And yet, somewhat surprisingly, that was the case with legendary "Dune" creator Frank Herbert, who actually had some nice things to say about David Lynch's long-maligned "Dune" movie (which is better than its reputation suggests).

In fact, around the time of the film's theatrical release in 1984, Herbert told Entertainment Tonight that he appreciated much of what Lynch did with his "Dune" adaptation. "The story is there. They saved the story. It's all there. That's what the author worries about," Herbert explained. "It's a different language on that screen and if they're adroit, and sensitive about picking their visual metaphors, the story comes off the screen."

Moreover, there was only one moment from his original book that Hebert wished had made it into the final version of Lynch's movie: a crucial banquet involving many of the story's central characters. "I know why they did it. There are time restrictions and other story constrictions," he admitted.