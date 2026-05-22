Passenger Director Breaks Down The Horror Movie's Biggest And Most Inventive Scare [Exclusive]

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Passenger."

How do you craft something that audiences have never actually seen before? Director André Øvredal certainly tries to accomplish exactly that with "Passenger," the newest thriller from Paramount Pictures about the scariest prospect in all of America: driving cross-country in the dead of night. Okay, so it's a little more complicated than that, but it's remarkable how much mileage (pun 100% intended) this story gets out of essentially a road-trip travelogue. We follow young couple Maddie ("Foundation" star Lou Llobell) and Tyler (Jacob Scipio) as they pack their bags and leave New York City in favor of hitting the open road ... until they inadvertently pick up a malevolent presence known as the Passenger that latches on and refuses to let go.

Leave it to the filmmaker behind "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," "The Autopsy of Jane Doe," and "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" to find a way to pluck some seriously inventive scares out of this premise. The most memorable of these, however, goes down when we least expect it. While parked out in a dark forest, Tyler and Maddie hook up a projector to unwind and watch "Roman Holiday" before soon realizing that they're far from alone. What follows is a goosebump-raising sequence that weaponizes shadows against us, hinges on Maddie using the still-running projector as an actual light source to hunt down the Passenger, and even involves the translucent movie screen that could be hiding anything.

Fortunately, I had the chance to speak with Øvredal over Zoom to discuss how this technically challenging scare came together — from lighting the set to figuring out how to project classic film images across trees to doing all of this practically.