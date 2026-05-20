Passenger Director Is Ready To Make Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark 2 — But There's A Catch [Exclusive]

Is "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2" still happening? Or is this one of those sequels that got announced only to never see the light of day? If director André Øvredal has his way, it's going to happen. Unfortunately, it's not totally up to him.

/Film's Jeremy Mathai recently spoke to Øvredal in honor of his new scary horror movie "Passenger." During the conversation, the subject of a sequel to 2019's "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" came up. The director is very much interested in doing it, but there's a bit of a right issue holding things up. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I mean, yes and no. What I can say is that it's been stuck in a bit of a copyright ownership hell with two studios that don't exist anymore, that produced a movie together, CBS Films and EOne, and they don't really exist anymore."

Hasbro bought Entertainment One in 2019, only to sell it in 2022. That's problem one. Problem two, CBS Films was shuttered in 2019 after some shake-ups at CBS. Hence, things got tricky. Øvredal further explained that, should the parties figure things out, they're ready to go with another cinematic take on the books by Alvin Schwartz. As tells us: