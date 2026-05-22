Spider-Noir Review: Nicolas Cage's Idiosyncratic Performance Keeps This Spider-Man Series Swinging

One of the ways that comic book superheroes have remained in print for multiple decades is embracing artistic freedom, adaptation, and diversification. It's that spirit which led to the character Spider-Man Noir, created by David Hine and Fabrice Sapolsky during a moment in 2009 when Marvel Comics had many of their flagship characters reimagined through a film noir lens. While the X-Men, the Punisher, and Daredevil all got similar treatment, Spider-Man Noir proved to be the most popular. As proof, he turned up as a supporting character in the 2018 animated multiverse romp "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," in which he was voiced by none other than Nicolas Cage. At the time, Cage's appearance seemed like a clever bit of stunt casting, especially given how stuffed "Spider-Verse" and its sequel, "Across the Spider-Verse," were with vocal talent and Spidey variants.

However, the new series "Spider-Noir" demonstrates that neither Cage's casting nor the character himself was a fluke. Even though showrunners Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot make a point of underlining that this Spider-Noir is not the same Spider-Man Noir as seen in the "Spider-Verse" films (Cage played a version of Peter Parker in the animated features; his character in "Spider-Noir" is named Ben Reilly), it's clear that Cage is using the opportunity to expand and enrich his take on the character. Fortunately, the writers, directors, and ensemble cast surrounding him seem just as game as he is, making a series that's a dizzying, fresh blend of film noir tropes and superhero action, with some classic pulp sci-fi and horror thrown in for good measure. As befits a Cage vehicle, "Spider-Noir" is certainly doing its own unusual thing, but if you can get on its vibe, it's a gas with some real moxie.