New Spider-Noir Trailer Weaves A Web Of Monstrous Mystery For Nicolas Cage To Investigate
For us fans of actor Nicolas Cage, part of the joy of his career is his commitment to every project he chooses. That goes double for his genre films, as the actor has spoken on several occasions over the years about how much he genuinely enjoys and gets inspired by horror movies, comic books, and the like. Although Cage has appeared in numerous genre films over the years, he's never really done a classic superhero or film noir feature. Movies like "Wild At Heart" and "Red Rock West" were neo-noirs, while his "Ghost Rider" films, despite their Marvel Comics heritage, were more action-horror hybrids than traditional superhero fare.
The upcoming Prime Video series "Spider-Noir" has already been promised to be a series of firsts for the actor. Chief among them is the fact that the show marks the first time Cage has ever starred in a television series. It's also one of the rare times Cage has revisited a character while technically portraying a new version of them; according to official press materials, "Spider-Noir" is emphatically not a tie-in to the "Spider-Verse" films, in which Cage voices a different iteration of Spider-Man Noir. The new full trailer for the series is the best look yet at what Cage, showrunner Oren Uziel, and the rest of the cast and crew have cooked up, and it's a corker.
The trailer not only gives Spider-Man fans plenty to speculate about regarding the web of monsters and mystery the show appears to be weaving, but also demonstrates how pure the series looks in its blending of genres. As such, "Spider-Noir" seems to be giving Cage the chance to star in both a traditional film noir and a classic superhero adventure.
The trailer shows the series won't skimp on 'Spider-Man' elements
At this point in superhero media history, there are dozens of instances of popular superheroes having their worlds and characters translated into different versions. Everything from the "What If...?" and "Elseworlds" comics to Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy has gotten creative juice by taking fantastical characters and seeing how they might look and function in a more realistic setting. When the first trailer for "Spider-Noir" was released, it wasn't clear whether the series would take a more grounded approach. Even though Nicolas Cage was certainly giving another signature theatrical performance as Ben Reilly, the first trailer's tagline, "With no power comes no responsibility," implied that perhaps the more classic superhero aspects of the Spider-Man mythos might not appear in the show.
The new trailer for "Spider-Noir" dispels that theory immediately, showing characters like Megawatt (Andrew Lewis Caldwell), Jimmy Addison (Jack Mikesell), and others using their superpowers abundantly. Not to mention the fact that we see Cage's Ben swinging around New York City and slinging webs both in and out of his Spider-Noir costume. What's most intriguing is how the marketing now seems to hint that bifurcation is part of the show's thematic web. While the first trailer felt more classic film noir, this one seems more like a superhero movie. Similarly, the presentation, split into "Authentic Black and White" and "True-Hue Full Color," now appears to be coded as the "film noir" and "superhero movie" flavors, too. Could this be a hint as to the mystery at the core of "Spider-Noir?" After all, both film noir and superhero stories frequently deal with dual identities.
We'll just have to see for ourselves when "Spider-Noir" debuts on Prime Video on May 25, 2026.