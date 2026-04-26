New Spider-Noir Trailer Weaves A Web Of Monstrous Mystery For Nicolas Cage To Investigate

For us fans of actor Nicolas Cage, part of the joy of his career is his commitment to every project he chooses. That goes double for his genre films, as the actor has spoken on several occasions over the years about how much he genuinely enjoys and gets inspired by horror movies, comic books, and the like. Although Cage has appeared in numerous genre films over the years, he's never really done a classic superhero or film noir feature. Movies like "Wild At Heart" and "Red Rock West" were neo-noirs, while his "Ghost Rider" films, despite their Marvel Comics heritage, were more action-horror hybrids than traditional superhero fare.

The upcoming Prime Video series "Spider-Noir" has already been promised to be a series of firsts for the actor. Chief among them is the fact that the show marks the first time Cage has ever starred in a television series. It's also one of the rare times Cage has revisited a character while technically portraying a new version of them; according to official press materials, "Spider-Noir" is emphatically not a tie-in to the "Spider-Verse" films, in which Cage voices a different iteration of Spider-Man Noir. The new full trailer for the series is the best look yet at what Cage, showrunner Oren Uziel, and the rest of the cast and crew have cooked up, and it's a corker.

The trailer not only gives Spider-Man fans plenty to speculate about regarding the web of monsters and mystery the show appears to be weaving, but also demonstrates how pure the series looks in its blending of genres. As such, "Spider-Noir" seems to be giving Cage the chance to star in both a traditional film noir and a classic superhero adventure.