Prime Video's Spider-Noir: Nicolas Cage's Marvel Character Ben Reilly, Explained

Spider-Man (or a version of him, anyway) is making his way to TV in the flesh. Amazon recently revealed the trailer for the live-action "Spider-Noir" series for Prime Video, starring Nicolas Cage. It features a riff on the character Cage voiced in the animated hit "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," albeit with a twist: This isn't Peter Parker. Cage is playing a character called Ben Reilly, a name that has a great deal of importance in the pages of Marvel Comics, in addition to shouldering a complicated legacy.

Cage's character in "Spider-Noir" won't actually be called Spider-Man. Rather, the show will refer to him as The Spider, which is meant to honor the show's noir roots. As for why he's Ben Reilly and not Peter Parker? That's where things get interesting. In an interview with Esquire, the show's producers explained that they're leaving that a mystery for now, as the show itself will explain it.

"I have to be coy about the reasons, because you'll find out," said Phil Lord, one of the masterminds behind the "Spider-Verse" movies. "The reason he's named Ben Reilly is explained. We'll leave it at that," added Chris Miller, Lord's creative partner and collaborator.

There is much to be said and much speculation to be done. For the time being though, it's worth digging into the history of Ben Reilly in the comics: Where he comes from, how his story differs from what we've seen so far, and what parts of that story might be adapted to serve Cage's new twist on the character.

It's worth mentioning that one could write a large book on Ben Reilly's history, so this article can't be totally comprehensive. But we can certainly offer context and look at what it might mean for "Spider-Noir." Let's dig in.