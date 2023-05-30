Nice: Andy Samberg Voices Scarlet Spider In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

It was confirmed a little over a month ago that Scarlet Spider would be appearing in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," but his voice had been kept a secret until now. The character was first introduced in 1975 but was prominently featured during the Clone Saga of Spider-Man comics in the mid-1990s. This might sound radical on paper but received mixed-results in execution. The clone of Peter Parker went by the name Ben Reilly, donning a shredded Spidey hoodie over his super-suit while on the case.

As if Ben couldn't get any more painfully '90s, he also bleached his hair and had plenty of gnar-bro fashion accessories to try and capture the look of the time. Unfortunately, the storyline led to the reveal that Ben Reilly was the "original" Peter Parker, and I'm sure you can guess how fans reacted to the news. Spoiler Alert: they hated it. To be fair, there are plenty who have since reclaimed the story as unappreciated brilliance, especially after the character's creator, Tom Lyle passed away in 2019.

It's no surprise that the character would appear in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," as the films love to call on various incarnations of the web-slinger, like Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham, Ghost-Spider, and various versions of Peter Parker. But who would voice the character in the new film? Whoever was to bring Ben Reilly to life needed to find that balance of beloved superhero and totally fly '90s energy, and we've learned today that the man for the job is none other than "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star and The Lonely Island founder, Andy Samberg.

Quite honestly? I can't think of anyone better in the role