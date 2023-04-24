Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Features Scarlet Spider, But The Voice Actor Is A Secret

The makers of upcoming animated sequel "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" understand the myriad Spider-Men that have appeared in the character's history, and out of the 240 character models created for the film, many are Spider-People. With each new trailer, Spider-Fans have been keeping their eyes peeled, looking for the parallel Spider-Man they like best.

Most Spider-Fans will likely shake their heads in dismay, however, when you bring up the infamous Clone Saga. In mid-1990s Spider-Man comics, it was revealed that a supervillain called the Jackal had cloned Spider-Man in an effort to, I dunno, sow discord. One of the clones, going by the name Ben Reilly, continued to fight crime as a hero called the Scarlet Spider, a fellow who sported a ripped hoodie.

Natch: It would eventually be revealed that there was a mix-up, and Ben Reilly was actually the original Peter Parker. For a spell, Ben Reilly was the "main" Spider-Man. Fans hated it. The Clone Saga is notorious. But then, as with all comic book lore, affection eventually emerged.

The film's co-director, Joaquim Dos Santos, told Total Film magazine that he is one of the Scarlet Spider's fans and that he's thrilled to have included the character in his film. He also teased that a notable celebrity will be playing Ben Reilly ... but refuses to say whom; he wants it to be a surprise.