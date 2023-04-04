Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trailer: Miles Morales, Meet The Multiverse

Is the superhero movie bubble about to pop? The middling box office performances and tepid critical response of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "Black Adam," and even "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" have come one right after another in recent months, sending off alarm bells among those of us who pay way too much attention to such things.

When set against the breakout success of a string of original blockbusters (albeit sequels) like "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Top Gun: Maverick," "John Wick: Chapter 4," and more, one can't help but wonder if audience tastes are shifting once again. Are superhero movies simply not delivering what moviegoers want anymore?

That's too broad of a question for now, admittedly, but here's hoping that a few upcoming comic book movies can help stave off the inevitable for just a little while longer. Chief among them has to be Sony's animated sequel "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the sequel to the 2018 smash-hit that introduced Miles Morales to a whole new generation of fans. The film came in just ahead of the multiverse craze that several studios have sought to cash in on throughout the last few years, setting an extremely high bar that — if you ask me, at least — hasn't yet been topped.

It's been a few months since our first real look at "Across the Spider-Verse" and, with the release date coming up faster than you might expect, it's about time the marketing ramped up once again. Luckily, Sony is on the exact same page. Check out the newly-released trailer below!