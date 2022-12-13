Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trailer: With Great Pop Art Comes Great Responsibility
Are you ready to swing back into the Spider-Verse? The next big trailer for Sony's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is here, so give your patrol of the interweb a rest and check it out below.
Like Spider-Man himself, latching onto a runaway elevated train with his web-shooters, "Across the Spider-Verse" has had a long ride to the screen. Development on the animated sequel began even before the first film, the Oscar-winning "Into the Spider-Verse," hit theaters in 2018. Since then, "Across the Spider-Verse" has undergone both title and release date changes.
It's well-established that this is the Darkest Timeline, but in a different one somewhere across the multiverse, "Across the Spider-Verse" already came out in October. It was originally supposed to be called "Part One," but now it's headed to multiplexes next summer with a more standalone title, while its pending sequel — the movie formerly known as "Into the Spider-Verse (Part Two)" — has been rebranded "Beyond the Spider-Verse."
Footage from "Across the Spider-Verse" made the rounds at both CinemaCon and the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year, and last December, we saw a first-look trailer teasing the return of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). It also teased a beefed-up role for Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099, who cameoed at the very end of "Into the Spider-Verse." Now, a year later, there's a new "Across the Spider-Verse" trailer in town, just begging to be dissected frame by frame.
Across the Spider-Verse trailer: What's up, danger?
I'll leave the trailer breakdown to the people of the future and just say that, if someone's not on this already, "Across the Spider-Verse" represents a great opportunity for somebody to do a cover of "Across the Universe" by The Beatles. Forget that 15-year-old jukebox musical of the same name and just think: splash pages, an explosion of pop art. Instead of words "flowing out like endless rain," as John Lennon once sang, it'll be webs, glorious webs, rendered in six distinct animation styles.
The two "Spider-Verse" sequels will also showcase a whopping 240 new characters, though many of them will no doubt be taking up background space in this film as it makes room for the added voice talents of Issa Rae as Spider-Woman and Jason Schwartzman as the interdimensional, portal-hopping villain, The Spot. We've been assured that Spider-Man 2099 will be speaking some Spanish and causing some property damage in the movie, and that alone seems worth the price of admission.
Written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham, and directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" arrives in U.S. theaters on June 2, 2023.