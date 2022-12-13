Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trailer: With Great Pop Art Comes Great Responsibility

Are you ready to swing back into the Spider-Verse? The next big trailer for Sony's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is here, so give your patrol of the interweb a rest and check it out below.

Like Spider-Man himself, latching onto a runaway elevated train with his web-shooters, "Across the Spider-Verse" has had a long ride to the screen. Development on the animated sequel began even before the first film, the Oscar-winning "Into the Spider-Verse," hit theaters in 2018. Since then, "Across the Spider-Verse" has undergone both title and release date changes.

It's well-established that this is the Darkest Timeline, but in a different one somewhere across the multiverse, "Across the Spider-Verse" already came out in October. It was originally supposed to be called "Part One," but now it's headed to multiplexes next summer with a more standalone title, while its pending sequel — the movie formerly known as "Into the Spider-Verse (Part Two)" — has been rebranded "Beyond the Spider-Verse."

Footage from "Across the Spider-Verse" made the rounds at both CinemaCon and the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year, and last December, we saw a first-look trailer teasing the return of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). It also teased a beefed-up role for Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099, who cameoed at the very end of "Into the Spider-Verse." Now, a year later, there's a new "Across the Spider-Verse" trailer in town, just begging to be dissected frame by frame.