Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Will Feature Six Distinct Art Styles

There is much to look forward to in 2023 when it comes to blockbuster movies, but one of the most anticipated of them all is undoubtedly "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." The sequel to 2018's "Into the Spider-Verse" will once again center on Miles Morales, but this time, it's the first of an epic two-parter that will open up Spidey's multiverse even further. To that end, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have revealed that the sequel will feature six (count 'em, six!) different animation styles to help capture those various universes.

Lord and Miller recently spoke with Empire about the film for the magazine's upcoming 2023 preview issue. During the conversation, the filmmakers touched on the fact that there was one very dominant art style in the original movie, which went on to win Best Animated Feature at the Oscars that year. This time? They're going to be a bit more ambitious. Lord had this to say about it: